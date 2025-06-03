ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.27% of ePlus worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ePlus by 82.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 36,267 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 4,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

PLUS stock opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $106.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.95.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. ePlus had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $498.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

