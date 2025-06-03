Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.09 and traded as high as $38.68. Euroseas shares last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 16,144 shares trading hands.
Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Euroseas by 389.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 42,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Euroseas by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Euroseas by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.
