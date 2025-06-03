FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBW) Shares Down 30.3% – Here’s Why

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 30.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $2.16. 510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

FAT Brands Stock Down 30.3%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

About FAT Brands

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.