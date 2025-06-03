First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.57.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of AMZN opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.