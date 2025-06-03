Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Takes $6.53 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.4% of Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

