Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

NYSE FDP opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.09 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $35,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,941.65. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

