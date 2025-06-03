Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,087 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Freshworks by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Freshworks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Freshworks by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Freshworks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Freshworks by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 3,574 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,750.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,684,776.80. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $123,880.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,634.10. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,909 shares of company stock worth $425,981 in the last three months. 11.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 0.97. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $196.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.90 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

