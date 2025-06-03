FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,534 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FuboTV were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in FuboTV by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in FuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on FuboTV from $6.40 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $3.50 price objective on FuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on FuboTV from $3.35 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuboTV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.06.

FuboTV Stock Performance

NYSE FUBO opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.19. FuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

FuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

