Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $5.29. Gaia shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 29,909 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised Gaia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Gaia in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gaia Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 million, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.18 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. Analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 42.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Gaia by 17.2% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 288,000 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Gaia during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

