GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,143 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of GitLab worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,142,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,585,000 after buying an additional 885,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $279,089,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in GitLab by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,318,000 after buying an additional 1,443,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,140,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,954,000 after buying an additional 470,192 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,435,000 after buying an additional 1,583,221 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GitLab news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $167,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,608,448.14. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $4,655,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,584 shares of company stock valued at $23,192,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.34 and a beta of 0.79. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

