GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 308,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 637,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,371,000 after buying an additional 109,722 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

GlobalFoundries Price Performance

NASDAQ GFS opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $61.98.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

(Free Report)

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.