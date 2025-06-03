Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $118.00 and last traded at $118.61. 340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.37.

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 0.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.49.

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (DEFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund tracks an index that provides the average of the closing settlement prices for the front month bitcoin futures contracts listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hashdex Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hashdex Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.