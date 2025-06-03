HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Trading Down 17.6% – Should You Sell?

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 17.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

