Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.12% of Himax Technologies worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 471,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.09.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $215.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 148.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIMX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

