Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,289 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Ingevity worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $17,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,388,000 after buying an additional 398,800 shares during the period. Vision One Management Partners LP grew its holdings in Ingevity by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP now owns 410,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 298,157 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ingevity by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,142,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,561,000 after purchasing an additional 208,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 928,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,825,000 after purchasing an additional 177,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Stock Down 1.6%

NGVT opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $51.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.13 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a positive return on equity of 41.44%. Ingevity’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ingevity

About Ingevity

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.