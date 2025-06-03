Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Holdings Raised by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Insperity by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Insperity from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.99. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.44). Insperity had a return on equity of 72.22% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $926,887.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,589 shares in the company, valued at $29,927,518.14. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

