Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,173 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 866.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $741.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NTLA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

