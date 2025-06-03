International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,186 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 158.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

