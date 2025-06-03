Investmark Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,698 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.63. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.57.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

