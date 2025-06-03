Investment Management Corp VA ADV Takes $581,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.5% of Investment Management Corp VA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average is $126.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

