Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Shares Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Free Report) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 6,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 7,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Itafos Trading Up 2.5%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

About Itafos

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. It operates through Conda, Arrais, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, hydrofluorosilicic acid, direct application phosphate rock, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

