JT Stratford LLC Has $20.60 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.4% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.