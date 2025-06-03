Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,134,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,046,000 after buying an additional 433,264 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kohl’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,646,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,190,000 after acquiring an additional 117,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,622 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,255,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,667,000 after purchasing an additional 87,235 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,222,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Kohl’s stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $905.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

