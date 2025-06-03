Legacy Financial Group Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 3,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 53,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.57.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

