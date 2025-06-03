LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $165,548,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $160,339,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $119,395,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $91,678,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $68,944,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Wall Street Zen cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

LKQ Trading Down 0.9%

LKQ stock opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,385,941.23. This represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,452.70. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

