Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 18,402 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 286,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 142,733 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 682.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 135,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,439,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,779,000 after buying an additional 155,087 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Bruce D. Hansen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,765.75. This represents a 2.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $50,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,590.50. The trade was a 17.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $116,115 over the last ninety days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UUUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital set a $5.75 price objective on Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Stock Down 0.4%

UUUU stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $967.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.68. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $7.47.

Energy Fuels Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.