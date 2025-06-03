Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 46,741 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,741 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Unisys were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UIS. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Unisys by 985.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unisys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.20 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UIS has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

