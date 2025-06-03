Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 2,395.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSW. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OneSpaWorld presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 14,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $274,557.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,686.80. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

