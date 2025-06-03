Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 15,437 Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $646.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $54.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,811. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Independent Bank

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.