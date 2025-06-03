Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 3,319 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 146.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BlueLinx by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in BlueLinx by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its stake in BlueLinx by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 120,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in BlueLinx by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on BlueLinx from $119.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on BlueLinx from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on BlueLinx from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BlueLinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

NYSE:BXC opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $518.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.35. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.14 and a 1-year high of $134.79.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

