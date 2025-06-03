Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,460,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,890,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,984,000 after acquiring an additional 55,143 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 282,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 102,015 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cars.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.
Insider Transactions at Cars.com
In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 27,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $299,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,642.75. This represents a 3.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com Stock Performance
Shares of CARS opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.95. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $21.24.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Cars.com had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $179.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
