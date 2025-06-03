Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Shares in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BankUnited by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 270.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in BankUnited by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BKU shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.42.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 22,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $764,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,210.44. The trade was a 27.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,782 shares in the company, valued at $666,478.74. This trade represents a 10.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,010 shares of company stock worth $912,565 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.29. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $255.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.35 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

