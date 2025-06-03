Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of YETI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,529,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,924,000 after acquiring an additional 51,443 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of YETI by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,560,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,114,000 after acquiring an additional 489,063 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $135,356,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of YETI by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,501,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,812,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of YETI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,131,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,557,000 after purchasing an additional 60,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $351.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

