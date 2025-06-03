Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 39,729 Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Mission Produce as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 21,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $220,014.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,190.60. This trade represents a 50.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Mission Produce Price Performance
Mission Produce Profile
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.