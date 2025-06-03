Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,194,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,108,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,463 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,752,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,801 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 434.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,470,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $115,639,000.

Entegris stock opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

