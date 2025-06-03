Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ERO. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

NYSE ERO opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

