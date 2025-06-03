Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 117.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,145 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,614,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,108,000 after buying an additional 4,085,648 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,435,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,700,000 after buying an additional 2,779,615 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $16,722,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $15,268,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $8,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $149,944.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $74,794.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,002.52. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,226 shares of company stock valued at $324,925. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

VIAV stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 0.92.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Further Reading

