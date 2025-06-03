Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 598.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,905 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,594 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Berry worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Berry by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after buying an additional 652,416 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Berry by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,729,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,728 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Berry by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,403,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after buying an additional 571,812 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,101,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 214,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Berry by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,958,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 781,562 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Berry Price Performance

Shares of BRY opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Berry Co. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $187.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $182.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

