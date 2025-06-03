Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $526,000 Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI opened at $153.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.68 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.65.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.71 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.57.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

