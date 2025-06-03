Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $539,000 Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 120.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cactus were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cactus by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,841,000 after buying an additional 400,452 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $19,235,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $16,377,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $14,285,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Cactus by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 282,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after buying an additional 234,191 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of WHD opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.26. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $280.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

