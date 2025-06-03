Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $543,000 Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452,455 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,285,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,131,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715,191 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 496.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,202,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $132,418,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $102,467,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.41.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

