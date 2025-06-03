Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $573,000 Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 172.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 43,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,945 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 834,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 73,184 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $357,265.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,224.50. The trade was a 36.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,482,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,824.96. The trade was a 1.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.33. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $11.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.31%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.