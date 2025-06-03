Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $591,000 Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after acquiring an additional 42,926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in UDR by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after buying an additional 160,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in UDR by 5.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,498,000 after purchasing an additional 368,087 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in UDR by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,367,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,574,000 after purchasing an additional 95,022 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UDR opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 165.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $47.55.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 491.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

