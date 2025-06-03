Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $627,000 Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,823,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,685 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,807,000 after purchasing an additional 181,980 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2,632.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,475,000 after purchasing an additional 851,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,131,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 732,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $178,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,423.91. The trade was a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

