Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $645,000 Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,879 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,303 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,586 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,693.36. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

