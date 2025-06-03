Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $654,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 164.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Hasbro by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Hasbro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.41%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

