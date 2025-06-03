Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $663,000 Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 192.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,401 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,710,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,361,000 after buying an additional 705,483 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,777,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,824,000 after buying an additional 379,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in WesBanco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,022,000 after buying an additional 116,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,888,000 after buying an additional 82,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after buying an additional 50,704 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

WesBanco Price Performance

WSBC opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.81.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $253.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.63 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 96.73%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Stories

