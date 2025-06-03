Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 350,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average of $71.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

