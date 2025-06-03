Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 261.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,021 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 249,318 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

Shares of BKD opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.12.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 65.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

