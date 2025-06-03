Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 173.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,793 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,714,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,415,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 503,713 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,335.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 476,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 443,598 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,701,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 353,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

AngioDynamics stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.58.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 79.38%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

